Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at $638,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at $677,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 67.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,484,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,643 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 152.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,862.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 866,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,319,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after acquiring an additional 735,737 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 690,788 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

