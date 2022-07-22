Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.20% from the company’s current price.

MTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.22.

Mullen Group Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of MTL traded up C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.95. 804,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Group

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$456.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$396.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mullen Group news, Director Philip Scherman bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, with a total value of C$43,882.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,184.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

