Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.20% from the company’s current price.
MTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.22.
Mullen Group Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of MTL traded up C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.95. 804,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Group
In other Mullen Group news, Director Philip Scherman bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, with a total value of C$43,882.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,184.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
