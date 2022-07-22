MustangCoin (MST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

MustangCoin (MST) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One MustangCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MustangCoin has a total market cap of $9,305.66 and $2.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MustangCoin has traded 151.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin Coin Profile

MustangCoin (CRYPTO:MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MustangCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. It uses the X11 Hashing algorithm and has a 90 second block time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MustangCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

