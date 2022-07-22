Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $2,878,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 135,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $3,708,000.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.14. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,619. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $453,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,118. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

