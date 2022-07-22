MXC Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.19 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. MXC has a market cap of $202.41 million and $5.19 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MXC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One MXC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.13 or 0.00439933 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000176 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000873 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.10 or 0.02240444 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00350442 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004638 BTC.

About MXC

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

