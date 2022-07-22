MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

MYR Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $121.22.

Institutional Trading of MYR Group

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $636.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in MYR Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 57,218 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 50,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

