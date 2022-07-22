Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $128.88 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $128.88 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00004087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004876 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

