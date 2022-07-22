NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading Down 6.6%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 6,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 751,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $571.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 87.89%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

