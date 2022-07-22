National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,253,000 after buying an additional 373,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,024 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,912,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average is $124.90.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.