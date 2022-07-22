National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $639.31 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $623.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $704.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.