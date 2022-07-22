National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GS opened at $326.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

