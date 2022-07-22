National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

