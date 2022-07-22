National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 94.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 130.3% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 87.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Price Performance

Shares of BATS CSM opened at $47.08 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.