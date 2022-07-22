National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $220.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.75. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

