National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 47,982 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $1,867,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.

