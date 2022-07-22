National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $158.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

