National Bank Financial Comments on Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMXGet Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Maverix Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$18.56 million during the quarter.

Shares of MMX opened at C$5.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of C$779.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.00 and a 52-week high of C$6.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

