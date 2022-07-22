National Bank Financial Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$559.77 million for the quarter.
Yamana Gold Stock Performance
Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$6.08 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$8.05. The company has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 30.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
