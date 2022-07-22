National Bank Financial Cuts Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to C$25.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,051,000 after purchasing an additional 353,864 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

