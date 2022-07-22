National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.
Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$175.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.64 million.
Tricon Residential Stock Performance
Shares of TCN opened at C$13.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$12.20 and a 52-week high of C$21.58.
Tricon Residential Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
See Also
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.