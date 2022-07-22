National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$175.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.64 million.

TCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from C$22.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.27.

Shares of TCN opened at C$13.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$12.20 and a 52-week high of C$21.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

