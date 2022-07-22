National Bank Financial Trims Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Target Price to C$85.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TRMLF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $63.80.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

