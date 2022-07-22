NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.47 Per Share

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.44. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NBMI opened at GBX 77.78 ($0.93) on Friday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 72.70 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.70 ($1.18). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.50. The company has a market cap of £192.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,540.00.
About NB Global Monthly Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.