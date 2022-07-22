Neblio Trading 12.8% Higher This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $286,472.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014915 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004958 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,301,691 coins and its circulating supply is 19,225,032 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.