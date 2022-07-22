Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 45.2 %
Shares of Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at 0.20 on Monday. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.31.
About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.
