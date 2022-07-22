Neo Reaches Market Cap of $697.53 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Neo has a market cap of $697.53 million and $55.28 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for $9.89 or 0.00042693 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00392392 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,164.26 or 1.00007864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

