Netrum Market Capitalization Hits $34,171.84 (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Netrum has a market cap of $34,171.84 and approximately $39.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Netrum has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Netrum Coin Profile
Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Netrum
Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.