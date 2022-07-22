New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut New Relic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.55.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 74.08% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.92 million. Analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,679.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,430.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,847 shares of company stock worth $5,426,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

