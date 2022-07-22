NEXT (LON:NXT) PT Lowered to GBX 8,000 at Barclays

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 8,800 ($105.20) to GBX 8,000 ($95.64) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s previous close.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($86.07) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($93.84) to GBX 6,200 ($74.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($87.03) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($84.88) to GBX 6,900 ($82.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,754.29 ($92.70).

NEXT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 6,662 ($79.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 5,578 ($66.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,484 ($101.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,226.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,521.83. The firm has a market cap of £8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,272.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

NEXT Company Profile

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,708 ($68.24) per share, with a total value of £68,496 ($81,884.04).

(Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading

