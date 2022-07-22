NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

