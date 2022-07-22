NFT Art Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $527,815.00 (NFTART)

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. NFT Art Finance has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $527,815.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT Art Finance has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015591 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001742 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033135 BTC.
About NFT Art Finance
NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.
NFT Art Finance Coin Trading
