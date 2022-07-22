NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Insider Transactions at NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $935,718.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,012,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,471.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 984,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,286,173.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,777,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $935,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,471.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,394,261 shares of company stock valued at $18,377,237. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after buying an additional 1,854,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after buying an additional 47,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,306,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 816,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 245,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.