Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in NIO by 6,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $77,414,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after buying an additional 2,412,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 2.18. NIO has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. NIO’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

