Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKTX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of NKTX opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $470.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.05. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $40.64.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, Director Simeon George acquired 1,333,333 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,005. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simeon George acquired 1,333,333 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,005. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter worth $220,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

