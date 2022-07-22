NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NMIH. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NMI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.36.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,596,000 after purchasing an additional 586,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $11,060,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NMI by 8,481.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 243,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.