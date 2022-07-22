Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Price Performance

Noah stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. Noah has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Noah by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Noah by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Noah by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.