Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0205 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th.

Nokia Oyj has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nokia Oyj to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,857,506. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.77) to €6.10 ($6.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 763,930 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,238,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the period. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

