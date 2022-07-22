North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 32.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.92 million, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

