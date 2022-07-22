North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $180.03 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

