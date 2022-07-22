North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,999,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $182.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day moving average of $191.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

