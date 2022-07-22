North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.15% of UMH Properties worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UMH. StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $326,635.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,635.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $116,219. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 104.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.15. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 421.07%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

