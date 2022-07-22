North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.15% of UMH Properties worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on UMH. StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.
Insider Activity at UMH Properties
UMH Properties Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE UMH opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 104.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.15. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.
UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
UMH Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 421.07%.
About UMH Properties
UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.
Further Reading
