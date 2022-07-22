North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.42.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $190.69 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.63. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

