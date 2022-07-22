North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 207 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $74.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

