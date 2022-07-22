North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Shares of META opened at $183.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.90 and a 200 day moving average of $215.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

