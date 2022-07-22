Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Piper Sandler

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NOG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NOG traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.75. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.20.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 1,021.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

