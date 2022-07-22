Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd.

Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northern Technologies International has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of NTIC opened at $10.49 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Northern Technologies International makes up 2.0% of Meros Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 2.24% of Northern Technologies International worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

