Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.51 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 62,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

