NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0512 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $9.88 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWHUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

