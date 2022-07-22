NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $65.62.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,514,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,876,000 after purchasing an additional 114,713 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

