nOS Market Capitalization Reaches $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, nOS has traded flat against the US dollar. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015734 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001743 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033088 BTC.
nOS Profile
nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. The official website for nOS is nos.io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling nOS
nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
