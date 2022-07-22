Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $25,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,040,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Shares of NVO opened at $115.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $87.19 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

